Movie Trailers That Made Their Debut During The Game

February 12, 2024 11:15AM EST
Source: YouTube

Trailers for many big upcoming movies made their first appearance during Super Bowl LVIII, including your first look at Ariana Grande in “Wicked”!

We finally got our first look at “Deadpool & Wolverine”!

A more family-friendly Ryan Reynolds offering is written and directed by John Krasinski called “IF”

“Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes”

“Twisters”

“Monkey Man” directed by and starred Dev Patel

And Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in “The Fall Guy”

Which one are you most excited about?

