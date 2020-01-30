      Weather Alert

MoviePass Shutting Down Permanently Amid Bankruptcy

Jan 30, 2020 @ 4:47pm

The popular movie ticketing service had early success then faced a slew of problems.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Boss Has Plenty of Slobbery Kisses to Go Around!
Terms Of Use