Movies and TV Shows Coming Hulu in March 2022
Several new titles will be coming to Hulu in March including a few brand-new original series.
Elle Fanning will star in a limited series called “The Girl From Plainville” based off an Esquire story that will explore Michelle Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III with drew widespread attention for it’s focus on teenage suicide.
Several classic titles like “Edward Scissorhands” “The Princess Bride” “Roxanne” “Peggy Sue Got Married” “Beaches” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley” will also be available for streaming starting March 1st.
Reality Show favorites including “The Masked Singer: Season 7,”Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20” and “Masterchef Junior Season 8” willl hit the streaming service later in March too.
What is your favorite show on Hulu?