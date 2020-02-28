MPD: Beach City Woman Accused of ‘Helping’ Boyfriend During Police Chase
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Beach City woman was arrested Thursday afternoon, charged with felonious assault for trying to run a Massillon police officer off the road as he pursued her boyfriend last weekend.
Police tell Channel 5 the boyfriend called 43-year-old Angela Moseley, telling her officers were chasing him.
She can be seen in police video on Justus Avenue SW in Sugar Creek Township maneuvering to the left as a cruiser passed her by.
44-year-old Wayne Penick was wanted on warrants out of the city of Canton.