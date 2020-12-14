      Weather Alert

Mrs. Claus-Tini

Dec 14, 2020 @ 12:59am

If you’re looking for a pretty cocktail to get your festivities started, look no further!  This peppermint martini is a lovely shade of pink (thanks to the candy canes in the shaker) and so tasty too!

What you need (for 1 5 oz drink)

8 mini candy canes

Corn syrup

Sugar

Half and half

Peppermint twist vodka

Whipped Cream vodka

What you do:

Crush 4 mini candy canes and combine with 1 tsp of sugar in a small dish

Rim the glass with corn syrup and candy cane mixture

Shake 1/2 oz of half and half with 2 oz of each vodka in an ice-filled shaker with 4 candy canes (this will give the drink it’s pink color)

Mrs. Claus would approve 🙂

