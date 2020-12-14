Mrs. Claus-Tini

If you’re looking for a pretty cocktail to get your festivities started, look no further! This peppermint martini is a lovely shade of pink (thanks to the candy canes in the shaker) and so tasty too!
What you need (for 1 5 oz drink)
8 mini candy canes
Corn syrup
Sugar
Half and half
Peppermint twist vodka
Whipped Cream vodka
What you do:
Crush 4 mini candy canes and combine with 1 tsp of sugar in a small dish
Rim the glass with corn syrup and candy cane mixture
Shake 1/2 oz of half and half with 2 oz of each vodka in an ice-filled shaker with 4 candy canes (this will give the drink it’s pink color)
Mrs. Claus would approve