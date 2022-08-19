MTV adds new social categories ahead of VMAs, announces Dove Cameron as preshow performer

Courtesy of MTV

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are fast approaching, with Harry Styles, Doja Cat and Jack Harlow locked in a tie for the most nominations. Ahead of the ceremony, MTV has unveiled three new social categories.

The new categories encompass Group of the Year, Song of the Summer and Album of the Year. Fans are encouraged to cheer on their favorite artist via bracket-style voting starting later this month — and it all goes down on MTV’s Instagram Stories.

Group of the Year pits artists like BLACKPINK, BTS, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Silk Sonic against each other, with voting set to open August 22 at 11 a.m. ET.

As for Song of the Summer, starting August 25 at 11 a.m. ET people can determine which song is deserving of the title by voting on Instagram. Among the nominees are Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” Harry’s “Late Night Talking” and Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time.”

Finally, Album of the Year voting starts August 27 at 11 a.m. ET — with records like Adele‘s 30 and Billie Eilish‘s Happier Than Ever going head to head on MTV’s Instagram.

In addition, MTV unveiled the performers for their annual preshow. ﻿Dove Cameron﻿ will be warming the crowd before the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards begin, as will rapper Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy. Tate McRae will be a special correspondent.

The VMAs preshow airs on Sunday, August 28, at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT. It will be followed by the main event, which will be anchored by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Harlow.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.