MTV VMAs 2022: Who’s nominated and who’s performing on Sunday night

MTV

The MTV VMAs 2022 go down Sunday night and the leading nominees are Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Harry Styles. But the VMAs are usually less about who wins, and more about who’s performing and who makes headlines the following day.

This year’s show will be emceed by Jack, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj, who’s also set to win the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Doja, Jack and Harry each have eight nominations, followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X with seven; Billie Eilish with six; and BTS, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Future, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd with five.

The list of performers includes BLACKPINK, Eminem with Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello with Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Anitta, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Jack, Nicki and The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are also going to receive the Global Icon Award.

The Extended Play Stage Presented by Doritos® will feature performances by Lauren Spencer Smith, Conan Gray, JID and Flo Milli. The preshow will feature Dove Cameron — who’s also presenting — plus Saucy Santana, Yung Gravy and Tate McRae.

Presenters include Bebe Rexha, Dixie D’Amelio, Latto, Avril Lavigne, Becky G and DJ Khaled.

The 2022 MTV VMAs will air Sunday live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.