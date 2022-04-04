Multi-State Enforcement Effort During Distracted Driving Awareness Month
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 2021 was the deadliest year on the state’s roadways in nearly 20 years.
It has State Highway Patrol troopers from Ohio joining their counterparts from all five contiguous states, watching for distracted drivers.
Lt Leo Shirkey with the Canton post of the state patrol says distracted drivers look a lot like impaired drivers, weaving across the center line, unable to stay in their lane.
The six-state enforcement project continues through next Monday night.
There were 400 crashes involving distracted drivers in Stark County last year,
There have been 226 traffic fatalities tied to distracted driving between 2017 and 2021, and perhaps many more where the connection could not be made.