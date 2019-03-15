Multiple Deaths In Shooting At Two New Zealand Mosques

Tragic news emerging from New Zealand with 49 people dead following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.

Police have captured alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant, an Australian citizen who posted photos of gun magazines plus a link to a 74-page manifesto declaring his reasons for the attack to a now deleted Twitter account.

Calling his missive, “The Great Replacement”, the late-20-year-old fired off racist rants about Muslims.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the incident “one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” adding, “Clearly, what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

News is still breaking on the story.