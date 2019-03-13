Mumford And Sons Cover Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’ At The Q By Gabe | Mar 13, 2019 @ 3:19 PM Check out this amazing cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’ that Mumford and Sons performed during their show in Cleveland this past weekend! SHARE RELATED CONTENT BREAKING: Big New Face Heading To Cleveland ‘Dark Knight’ Trilogy Returns To Theaters For Batman’s 80th Birthday Man Survives Hours Lost At Sea After Turning Jeans Into Flotation Device Chili’s Is Celebrating Its Birthday With $3 Margs ‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Makes Surprise Appearance At N.J. Movie Theater Disney + Set To Launch Later This Year With A Huge Library