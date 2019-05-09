Mural Destroyed Days After Being Created

(WHBC) – Not all art is meant to last.

And a newly created mural on the side of a building in Canton lasted only seven days.

The building is owned by Arts in Stark and is next to their offices on 9th Street NW.

They had some local artists create a mural on it with the knowledge that it would only be there for about a week.

On May 2nd, artists Steve Ehret and Kat Francis created a ‘monster fiction’ type of mural on the side of the building.

A week later, on Thursday, the building was torn down, and the mural disappeared with it.

Arts in Stark plans to build a park containing a permanent piece of public art where that building once stood.

They’re hoping the Sudden Death Mural Project brings attention to the importance of public art.