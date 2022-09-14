Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Murder in Louisville; Two Teens Arrested

September 14, 2022 6:16AM EDT
Share
Murder in Louisville; Two Teens Arrested

 

Two teenagers have been taken in to custody for the murder of an Alliance-area man in Louisville.
Reports say a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at Wildwood Park on Stertzbach Drive.
It says a group of juveniles were fighting and that is when the stabbing occurred. Police were searching for the suspects who fled and were later apprehended. They’ve been booked into the multi county juvenile attention center on homicide related charges.

Popular Posts

1

Madonna Says She Regrets Both of Her Marriages
2

Tom Hanks Launching A New Trivia Game
3

Spotify Reveals Their “Songs Of Summer”
4

Kanye West Says Gap Is Having Meetings About Him Without Him
5

Jason Momoa Shaves His Head In Protest Over Single-Use Plastics