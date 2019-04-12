Murder-Suicide Involves Former Canton Paramedic

(WHBC and Ohio News Network) – A Summit County paramedic who once worked for the Canton Fire Department took his own life early on Thursday, shortly after shooting his fiancee to death, according to police.

35-year-old Demetrius Butler who was with the Twinsburg Fire Department shot himself in the chest in the driveway of his mother’s home.

He died at the hospital.

His fiancee was 35-year-old Olivia Hamey.

She was shot dead in the basement of her Akron home.

Butler had been named a Stark County paramedic of the year back back in 2016.