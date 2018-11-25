Murder Suspect Turns Himself In

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thanksgiving.

Police say 30-year-old Arsenio C. Smith and 33-year-old Ashley Singleton turned themselves in on Sunday after warrants were issued for their arrests.

According to police, Smith was wanted on charges of murder, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.

Singleton was wanted on charges of obstructing justice and receiving stolen property.

Police say the two were wanted in connection with the shooting death of 42-year-old James Nathaniel Howard, who was found dead in a driveway in the 1700 block of Sandwith Avenue SW on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators say Howard had been involved in a fight inside the residence prior to the shooting.

Smith and Singleton were booked into the Stark County Jail.