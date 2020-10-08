      Weather Alert

Murder Trial Following Deadly Home Invasion in 2019 in Canton

Oct 8, 2020 @ 5:56am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another trial that involves the felony murder statute is underway in Canton.

27-year-old Ryan Maske is being tried for murder in the July 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Nicholas Hug, even though another man shot Hug to death.

Prosecutors say Maske and Hug broke into a home in the 2600 block of Second Street NW and beat the resident of the house, who was able to grab a gun and kill Hug.

Maske ran off.

His attorney says Maske wasn’t the “other man” in the house.

