Music Industry Will Support Protests With ‘Black Out Tuesday’
A large segment of the music industry will be showing their support for the ongoing protests by going dark tomorrow.
Several major record labels including Atlantic, Warner, Universal, Columbia, Sony, and Interscope Geffen announced they would participate in Black Out Tuesday, a day to “disconnect from work and reconnect with our community”.
Labels will not release new music on Tuesday and several charitable donations. Fans were encouraged to get involved by donating or volunteering.