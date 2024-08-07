Music News: Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Calgary native Tate McRae went country on Aug. 6 when she performed at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. Taking advantage of the fact that she was in Music City, Tate invited country star Megan Moroney to join her onstage for a rendition of Megan’s hit song “Tennessee Orange.”

Sabrina Carpenter has her own ice cream flavor at Van Leeuwen, and now she has her own smoothie at Erewhon, the trendy, upscale supermarket chain. The Short n’ Sweet Smoothie is made of oat milk, coconut water, honey, mango, pineapple, dates, coconut cream and strawberries. Plus, it has collagen and a dash of spirulina. The bad news? It costs $23.

“Lucid Dreams,” the song by the late rapper Juice WRLD that reached #2 in 2018, has passed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube. The song, which interpolates Sting‘s 1993 song “Shape of My Heart,” is the late rapper’s first entry in the Billion Views Club.

