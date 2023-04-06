Music Notes: Adele, Dua Lipa, BTS’ Suga & more

Is Adele getting back into the car with James Corden for his final “Carpool Karaoke?” Well, that’s the speculation after The Mail posted photos of the two driving in a car together in London. The car was equipped with cameras, and the paper reports they were accompanied by a crew and a police escort. Corden is set to wrap CBS’ The Late Late Show on April 27. Adele previously appeared on “Carpool Karaoke” in 2016.

Dua Lipa will be featured in a new campaign for Yves Saint Laurent. The singer shared a series of photos and video on Instagram, giving fans a peek at her recent trip to Morocco to shoot the campaign for the designer’s Libre fragrance. “Excited for you all to see this one,” she shared.

Suga has been named a new ambassador for the NBA. “It is personally a great honor as I have loved basketball since I was young,” Suga says in a video posted to the NBA’s social media accounts. Suga actually got his name from the basketball position he played as a student, shooting guard.

Zayn Malik has got a new look. The former One Direction singer posted a photo on Instagram revealing he now has cornrows. The post is Zayn’s first share since mid-February, and while some fans like it, others not so much, with one noting, “im not even mad about the cultural appropriation, im mad that it doesn’t even look good.”

Kane Brown will make his acting debut on the Friday, April 7, episode of CBS’ Fire Country. The episode revolves around the rescue of train crash survivors, and Brown will play Robin, described as an “enigmatic modern-day train hopper,” who helps with those injured in the crash.

