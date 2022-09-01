Music notes: Adele, Madonna, Avril Lavigne, Kate Bush and RM

Cameron Diaz﻿ ﻿﻿turned the big 5-0, and ﻿Adele ﻿was one of the many famous faces at her birthday party. A spy told ﻿People﻿﻿ ﻿﻿the celebs partied at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu. “They celebrated for hours,” the source said. It should be noted Adele lives in the same neighborhood as Cameron.

﻿Madonna ﻿landed her first number 1 dance album in a decade thanks to her new album Finally Enough Love﻿. ﻿Billboard﻿ reports this makes her third number 1 album on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart — but her first since 2005 when Confessions on a Dance Floor spent 13 weeks at the top.

﻿Avril Lavigne ﻿wore a hoodie to her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and she told Entertainment Tonight she chose the unique attire because that’s the same exact sweatshirt she wore when she first visited the landmark at 16 years old. “This was my favorite hoodie in high school,” she revealed, noting she never got rid of it.

Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” will be released on CD for the first time thanks to its Stranger Things popularity. NME reports the record will come out Friday, September 2. You can pre-order the physical single on Rhino. It’ll cost you $4.98.

BTS‘ RM has teamed with Balming Tiger, a Korean collective made up of about a dozen of the biggest names in South Korean entertainment tasked to popularize Asian culture worldwide, for their song “Sexy Nukim.” His participation was confirmed Thursday in a promotional video — he comes in at 2:31. This marks the first time a non-member had a vocal feature on one of Balming Tigers’ songs.

