Music notes: Ariana Grande, Charlie Puth, Halsey, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles and more

Ariana Grande released the first two perfumes from her new MOD fragrance portfolio, MOD Vanilla and Mod Blush, which are now at Ulta. “I really wanted to do something different and exciting for my fans by launching two new fragrances at once,” she said in a statement.

It’s Charlie Puth‘s 31st birthday and he celebrated by showing off his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone. He captioned the sweet photo reveal, “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!!”

Halsey is the latest cover star of Vogue Turkey for their December-January issue. The forthcoming spread explores their style and their love/hate relationship with fashion.

Justin Bieber launched his clean water company Generosity. The company claims its technology “has the ability to convert any water source into premium drinking water.” It debuted at the FIFA World Cup.

Selena Gomez revealed her favorite Christmas movie, which is The Family Stone. She told Variety, “I love Rachel McAdams and I thought that was a wonderful movie.” She also told Variety she’s working on new music: “I have more powerful things to say than ‘I’m sad.’ I feel very connected to what I’m trying to say.”

Harry Styles can take full credit for the bells that play at the end of “As It Was.” Song co-writers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson told Variety he not only had the idea for the tubular bells, he also played them in the song.

98 Degrees‘ Drew Lachey announced he is hosting the free New Year’s Eve show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, which features O-Town, LFO and DJ Lux.

Alessia Cara introduced the characters she plays in her new music video for “Jingle Bell Rock,” and it’s apparent her fictional band, The Rats, is a parody of the British bands that sparked a craze in America in the ’60s.

