Music notes: Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more

Swifties are ready for the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) era, and some think the outfit Taylor Swift wore while out for dinner with pals Blake Lively, Zoë Kravitz and Jack Antonoff on Wednesday is a hint that the rerecorded version of her sixth studio album is coming soon. Taylor wore a long-sleeve green velvet dress with over-the-knee Jimmy Choo boots. The boots were covered in a snake design reminiscent to the original Reputation album’s imagery.

Ariana Grande‘s new single “Yes, And?” drops Thursday at midnight, and some fans think they’ve discovered the name of her upcoming seventh album in a new teaser for the track’s music video. A card that reads “AG7” above some coordinates appears in the teaser. The coordinates lead to Montauk, New York, which is the setting of the popular film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. This has fans speculating the new album could be called Eternal Sunshine. Ari even interacted with a fan’s Instagram post describing the theory, leaving a singular red heart in the comments.

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram less than a day after she announced a social media break that she expected to last “for a while.” She posted a link promoting a cooking video she filmed with Gordon Ramsay to her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “@gordongram stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing Breakfast Burger,” Selena wrote.

Harry Styles has taken a minority stake in the British label S.S. Daley, a modern fashion brand known for creating the looks in Harry’s “Golden” music video in 2020. “Harry and I have a shared vision for the future of S.S. Daley and we look forward to this new chapter together,” designer Steven Stokey-Daley said in a statement.

