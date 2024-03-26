Music notes: Avril Lavigne, Taylor Swift and more

Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with his family on Monday. Nick traveled to Noida, India, with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti, to join in on holiday festivities and celebrate the beginning of spring. Both Nick and Priyanka posted photos of their family dressed in all white, while Priyanka included a video of the group dancing while covered in colorful powder. “Happy Holi!” Nick captioned his photo, while Priyanka wrote, “Holi was lit.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn’t force gym members to wait for hours as they finished up a workout, Us Weekly reports. Daily Mail previously reported gym members had to wait outside DOGPOUND Gym while the famous couple partook in a training session, however, the establishment denied the claim in a statement. “At DOGPOUND, we value our members’ experience and have never had anyone wait outside for 2 hours,” DOGPOUND Gym said. “The narrative running in the media today does not accurately reflect the circumstances.”

Speaking of Taylor and Travis, her popularity seems to have drawn many listeners to his podcast, New Heights. The sports podcast, which is hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, saw listeners increase times four in quarter four of last year, according to data from Edison Research. The show was ranked #6 overall in the U.S. during the last months of 2023, up from #67 in quarter three.

Two of Avril Lavigne‘s most iconic looks are now forever immortalized in Funko Pop form. In her first-ever collectable Funko Pop figurine, Avril is dressed in her “Sk8er Boi” music video outfit — green shirt, backward cap, red tie and all. You can also purchase a figurine dressed in the outfit she wore in her Let Go album cover.

