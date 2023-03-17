Music notes: Avril Lavigne, Taylor Swift, Louis Tomlinson, the Jonas Brothers and more

Mod Sun‘s fans are not happy Avril Lavigne reportedly broke their engagement to date rapper Tyga. Page Six reports the crowd at Mod’s recent concert began chanting “F*** Tyga” after Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes started it.

Taylor Swift put her crafting skills to work when creating a special backstage pass for her dad, Scott Swift. She shared the handmade work to her Instagram Story and joked, “Made my dad’s tour credential. We are a small family business.” The pass reads “D.O.H.,” which means “dad of headliner.”

Liam Payne saluted Louis Tomlinson on the premiere of his documentary, All These Voices. “I’m so thankful to have you in my life mate I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life, you dragged me out of something so dark I’ve never shared it but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same,” he wrote in part.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off the City Concert Series on Today, performing at Rockefeller Plaza.

Pitbull celebrated his Ne-Yo collab﻿ “Time of Our Lives” hitting 1 billion Spotify streams. “Another billion another blessing,” he wrote. “Everyday above ground is a great day.”

Britney Spears shared a photo of herself when she was 13 and revealed she “used to make music videos with my friends at their house.” She wrote on Instagram, “We never had a real guy to play our love interest so we used our imaginations… Antonio Banderas was always my love interest and the video was the worst thing I have ever seen in my entire life.”

Calvin Harris brings a framed picture of “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” rocker Rod Stewart to every gig, he told BBC Radio 2. He said the photo is like “having someone just cheering you on in the corner.”

