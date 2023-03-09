Music notes: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Mae Muller, BTS’ Jimin and more

Are ﻿Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dating? Page Six reports the two grabbed dinner at an upscale West Hollywood restaurant and hugged it out before leaving. Kylie Jenner, as well as their mutual friend Travis Bennett, also joined them for dinner.

Billie Eilish‘s brother, FINNEAS, gave an update on her new music after a fan accused the singer of taking her time with the follow-up to Happier Than Ever. When a fan pointed out how long it’s been since they announced her next album, FINNEAS wrote back, “Great things take time.”

British artist Mae Muller released the heartbreak banger “I Wrote a Song,” which is about how she productively handled a bad breakup. She said in a statement she wanted the song to empower others. She’ll sing it at Eurovision, where she’ll be representing England, which she said is “honestly a dream.”

BTS‘ Jimin released the concept photos for his upcoming album, FACE. The promotional images are meant to show the many sides of Jimin. His new album drops March 24.

Pink revealed to Entertainment Tonight her kids donate eight of their toys whenever they get a new one. “They’re so thoughtful about it,” she said of 11-year-old Willow and 6-year-old Jameson. “So yeah, we do one toy in, eight go out.”

Ava Max said her first heartbreak hit her like a “ton of bricks.” She told the Smallzy’s Surgery podcast it did make it hard for her to perform, and she broke down “a few times” during her healing journey. That also helped her write her album Diamonds & Dancefloors, with her explaining, “I died inside and that was all I could write about.”

Nick Jonas pelted wife Priyanka Chopra with colored powder while celebrating Holi, the Hindu Festival of Colors. Priyanka shared the hilarious snap to her Instagram Story and wrote, “As u can tell we take it very seriously.”

