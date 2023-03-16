Music notes: Bebe Rexha, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Ellie Goulding

Bebe Rexha revealed she is collaborating with Stevie Nicks on a remix of “Heart Wants What It Wants.” NME shared the singer’s interview with Daily Star, where she said, “We hit up her team and said we have a song, and it’s very inspired by Fleetwood Mac and Stevie … She heard it and loved it. We are still working on the remix but hopefully it will come out soon!” A release date was not provided.

Billie Eilish already has an Oscar, but she is now making her acting debut in the new Donald Glover series Swarm, which heads to Amazon Prime Video. An episode clip was teased Thursday, which shows a blond Billie creepily asking Dominique Fishback‘s character, Dre, if she hurt someone and praising her when the answer is yes. The show premieres Friday, March 17.

Ariana Grande loved Bad Bunny‘s cover of her song “Break Free,” which he belted out with James Corden on his Carpool Karaoke bit. She shared the clip to her Instagram Story and captioned it with multiple sobbing emojis.

Lizzo got emotional when resharing a clip of a fan dancing with her to “About Damn Time.” Lizzo recalled the impact Beyonce‘s music had on her, and the “world changing” moment she had when she saw Bey in concert and they locked eyes. “Fast forward to last night when this young girl danced ‘About Damn Time,’” she wrote. “What she doesn’t know is I cried backstage to know I mean to her what my favorite artist meant to me is so deeply touching.”

If you missed it, Ellie Goulding was on Good Morning America and performed her new song “Like a Saviour.” You can watch the performance on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.