Music notes: Billie Eilish, Kelly Clarkson and more

Billie Eilish has declared her 2024 Coachella experience “the greatest weekend of my life” in an Instagram post. She shared photos and video from the weekend, which included duets with Lana Del Rey of her song “ocean eyes” and Lana’s song “Video Games.” In her Instagram Story, Billie posted video of Lana singing “ocean eyes” and wrote, “this song wouldn’t even exist without her. literally a hallucination.”

Kelly Clarkson has confirmed the April 19 release of “From the Jump,” a duet with English singer James Arthur. She wrote on Instagram, “I love singing with artists that inspire me and vocalists that I adore! So when @jamesarthur23 sent me this song, I quite literally jumped to be on it (see what I did there). I hope you enjoy this beautiful song.” James replied in the comments, “Can’t believe this is happening. thanks for blessing this song Kelly!”

Not only has Taylor Swift revealed that the first single from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is “Fortnight,” she also revealed a mysterious #ForaFortnightChallenge on YouTube Shorts. A fortnight is a period of 14 days, in case you don’t know. Oh, and that Taylor Swift Apple Music lyrics search has revealed the sentence, “We hereby conduct this post mortem.” But of what? Her relationship? We’ll know in a few hours.

A BTS pop-up shop called Monochrome is coming to Los Angeles on May 16 and will stay until May 27. There’s also a website called MNCRlogistics.com, where fans can get more info on the pop-up by entering dates and words related to BTS and their fans. According to a Korean newspaper, the theme of the pop-up is “clouds containing memories of the time that BTS and ARMY spent together.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.