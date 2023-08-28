Music notes: Billie Eilish, Pink and more

Billie Eilish is used to playing in front of huge crowds, but she’s scaling things back this week. The singer will play a one-off club show on Tuesday, August 29, at London’s Electric Ballroom, a 1,500-capacity room in Camden Town.

Pink paid tribute to her late father, Jim Moore, on the second anniversary of his death. She posted a video of him playing with her son, Jameson, when he was a toddler. “I miss you, Dad. The kids do too,” she wrote. “Sometimes I hate how time flies. Sometimes I hate how we have to be funny in order to avoid the hurt. Today it isn’t funny. Today it just hurts.” She offered, “I hope you feel this love.”

Jonas Brothers and Meghan Trainor were winners at the 2023 Streamy Awards, celebrating the best in digital creators. Trainor won the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award for “Made You Look,” while Jonas Brothers won the Crossover award.

Selena Gomez is nursing a broken hand. The news came in a comment on a post about her new track “Single Soon” debuting in the top 20. “Broke my hand and had surgery,” she wrote, before mentioning the chart prediction. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

Over the weekend Adele came to the rescue of a concertgoer who was being harassed by security during her Las Vegas show. Now that fan has taken to TikTok to thank her for sticking up for him. He writes that because of what she did, he was able to “live your concert as it should be.” He ended his post, “I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters.”

