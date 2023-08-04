Music notes: Billie Eilish, Tori Kelly and more

Billie Eilish has changed up her look. The singer debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram on Thursday, August 3. “remember me?” Eilish captioned the photo of her bright red roots that contrast with the rest of her black hair.

A live performance of Tori Kelly‘s new track, “alive if i die,” is now available to watch on Vevo’s YouTube channel. Kelly previously put out studio performances of “shelter” and “missin u – r&b edit,” which both appear on her self-titled album, tori, which was released on July 28.

Joey Fatone takes no issue with the subtle NSYNC dig that Michael Cera‘s character, Allan, delivers in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie. “If they make any reference to anything, we’re still relevant, I guess,” Fatone told TMZ. Fatone says he thought the film was “fun” and that he is fine with being thought of as an Allan instead of a Ken. “We are all Allans at some point in our lives,” Fatone says.

Switchfoot has announced the deluxe edition of The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version), a 25-track reimagining of their 2003 album, The Beautiful Letdown. It’s chock-full of features, including the Jonas Brothers and OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder. The album comes out September 15.

