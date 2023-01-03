Music notes: BLACKPINK, Calvin Harris, Khloe Kardashian, Lewis Capaldi, Meghan Trainor and more

BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo will release her first solo album this year, reports NME. She confirmed the news on Weverse, which YG Entertainment backed up by saying she is “working hard” on recording it.

﻿Calvin Harris ﻿﻿and ﻿Rihanna﻿’s “We Found Love” collab has been streamed 1 billion times on Spotify. Calvin celebrated the song hitting the milestone 12 years after it was released, adding, “Still can’t believe what this song did!”

Khloe Kardashian proved she could be Taylor Swift‘s twin when posing for Sorbet magazine. Khloe shared the images from the photoshoot, where she styled her hair like Taylor’s. Fans flooded the comments, saying they first thought it was the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker.

Lewis Capaldi had a fantastic response to a fan who said their father mistook him for Susan Boyle. He took to TikTok and joked, “i dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me i looked like women in their 60s.”

Lewis also released a clip of a never-before-heard demo and joked his label will be fine with the leak. The singer also hinted he’ll be sharing more demos “that will probably never see the light of day.”

Meghan Trainor is unhappy that a TikTok filter didn’t predict she’ll get pregnant in 2023. She shot the video with husband Daryl Sabara, who teased her for not getting her desired answer.

Jennifer Lopez shared her favorite moments of 2022 on Instagram — including some never-before-seen looks at her engagement ring and wedding to Ben Affleck.

Kelly Clarkson stripped down Katy Perry‘s “The One That Got Away” for her daytime talk show, turning it into an acoustic heartbreak anthem.

