Music notes: BLACKPINK, Yung Gravy and more

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has created a limited edition capsule collection with Calvin Klein. Billboard reports the collection includes underwear sets, bodysuits, tank tops, tees, joggers, dresses, denim shirts, ’90s-style jeans and crewneck sweatshirts — all in a color palette of lilac, chalk blue, desert, and classic black and white. You can get your hands on the new collection starting May 10.

Ryan Tedder is teaming up with Sprite to launch the second year of the Sprite Limelight global music program. Ryan is providing a central hook and lyric that different artists from around the world will create their own songs around.

And Ryan’s not the only one partnering with a soda brand: Yung Gravy wrote a song for Dr. Pepper’s new Strawberries and Cream flavor. The track is called “Strawberries & Creamin’” and has its own animated lyric video.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ed Sheeran gives a glimpse into his friendship with Taylor Swift. He says they used to have jam sessions at his house when he lived in L.A. and one night it was him, Taylor, Foy Vance, Gavin DeGraw and Ellie Goulding. “And we just had a guitar and we just passed it around playing songs and like that was … I really miss doing that,” he says. “Just songwriters just hanging out and playing tunes.”

Speaking of Taylor, the rumor mill is abuzz with reports she’s dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. That’s not confirmed, but in other dating news, frontman of the rock band Godsmack did confirm he once dated Lady Gaga.

