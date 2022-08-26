Music notes: Britney Spears, Ava Max and more

After Britney Spears and Elton John released their new collab, “Hold Me Closer,” on Friday, Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, shared his pride on Instagram. He posted a video that showed the song blasting in his car speakers and captioned it, “Proud husband moment! I will be listening to this all night!”

Britney posted her own reaction to the song’s instant success on the streaming charts, tweeting a video of herself in the bathtub. “Hello, Sir Elton John, we are, like, number one in 40 countries,” she says in the clip. “Holy s***! I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to have the best day ever. I hope you’re well.”

Dinah Jane posted a video of herself reacting to a viral TikTok video slamming Fifth Harmony’s style. The singer watched as TikTok user Olivia Layne absolutely roasted the group’s early red carpet looks. At one point Dinah hides under her hoodie in embarrassment, but at other points nods in agreement with the style assessment. “ok that hurt w the throwback, but very much valid,” she captioned her reaction vid.

Ava Max had a Coyote Ugly moment with none other than LeAnn Rimes. In a couple of TikTok videos posted Friday, Ava and LeAnn dance around to LeAnn’s hit “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” from the 2000 film, as well as Ava’s upcoming new song, “Million Dollar Baby,” which samples the track. “my Coyote dream came true!!” Ava captioned one of the vids.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.