Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Music notes: Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and more

August 14, 2023 5:30PM EDT
Share

Britney Spears has shared an Instagram video of her pole dancing while Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” plays in the background. In the caption, she writes, “Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it!!!”

Jennifer Lopez showed off her karaoke skills in Italy over the weekend. The singer was spotted at the Taverna Anema e Core (Heart and Soul) in Capri, where she serenaded the crowd with Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and later broke into her own hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

Jung Kook is the star of a new Calvin Klein campaign. Billboard has the exclusive clip of the Fall 2023 ad, featuring the BTS star dancing around a parking garage to Gary Numan’s 1980 track “Cars” while modeling a CK denim jacket and jeans.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Charlie Puth Teases New Song
2

Jonas Brothers say The Tour will be a “celebration,” reveal the song they can’t leave the stage without playing
3

Music notes: Ariana Grande, Rihanna and more
4

Madonna’s family vineyard can be yours for just under $5 million
5

Get Paid To Play The New Uno Quatro Game