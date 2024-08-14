Music notes: Britney Spears, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Sam Asghari hopes the upcoming biopic about his ex-wife Britney Spears gets her story right. “I just hope that they have her approval and everything, and they do justice by her legacy, because it’s a really strong one,” Sam told Entertainment Tonight in an interview on Tuesday.

Olivia Rodrigo had the guts to reach out to past flames through direct message on Instagram, though she admits those guys probably weren’t the best for her. “I am a wizard at the art of Instagram DM,” Olivia said in fan-captured video to the LA crowd of her Guts World Tour on Tuesday. “I met so many people that I’ve dated on Instagram DM,” she continued. “Some of them [were] a little questionable, so maybe that’s not a good example.”

Sabrina Carpenter has planned official listening parties in record stores across the country on Aug. 22, the night before her upcoming album, Short n’ Sweet, releases. “ring in #shortnsweet release night with other carpenters from your local record stores on august 22nd. check with the record store closest to you for times and details,” Team Sabrina captioned the announcement post on Instagram.

