Music notes: Britney Spears, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, JVKE, Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas and more

Britney Spears‘ fans are criticizing her husband, Sam Asghari, for going on Instagram Live while the two were lying in bed together. When Sam asked Britney to join, she deadpanned, “I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now.” The video ended shortly after, and fans say Sam should have checked with Britney first.

After a fan threw her bra at Post Malone at his Los Angeles show, the singer put it on his head and danced around.

Taylor Swift has over 50 million YouTube subscribers, making her the eighth artist to achieve this feat.

Speaking of Taylor, Zoë Kravitz revealed she leaned on her during the pandemic. “She was my pod. She was a very important part of being in London,” she told GQ, adding Taylor would “make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

JVKE announced his first headlining shows — one in New York and one in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now.

Black Friday is next week and Selena Gomez will be selling her colorful cookware line from Our Place for 30 percent off.

﻿Joe Jonas﻿ said writing “Not Alone,” his original song for ﻿Devotion﻿, was tough. He explained to ﻿The List﻿, “It’s a tough song to just think of how I was going to go about writing this, but the relationship between [the main characters] … there’s so much there.” He said the song embodies “the highest form of … friendship.”

Jennifer Lopez is buds with husband Ben Affleck‘s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, a source tells Us Weekly. “They really enjoy each other,” the spy claimed.

Ellie Goulding told world leaders to throw themselves into the Red Sea in an impassioned speech at COP27. The singer highlighted global warming’s threat to coral reefs and said world leaders need to “see what’s at stake.”

