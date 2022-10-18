Music notes: BTS, Camila Cabello, Katy Perry, 5 Seconds of Summer, Britney Spears and Jack Harlow

BTS‘ Jin is about to release his new solo single, “The Astronaut.” His label, BIGHIT, confirmed on Twitter the song arrives October 28.

Speaking of K-pop, Camila Cabello saluted BLACKPINK singer Jisoo for covering her song “Liar.” She took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of the performance with the caption, “Get it girl.”

﻿Katy Perry﻿ released the “Where We Started” music video with ﻿﻿country singer ﻿Thomas Rhett﻿﻿. She said in a statement, “I loved being able to create a dreamy world for ‘Where We Started,’ going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started.”

﻿5 Seconds of Summer ﻿released their music video for “Older.” The apocalyptic clip explores what “humans of all walks of life [would do] on their last day on Earth.” The song also addresses the fear of getting older. They added in a statement, “Usually, in life, the end comes without warning, but we wanted the video to capture what could happen if we knew exactly when the end was coming.”

﻿Britney Spears﻿ unleashed alarming new allegations against her family in a Twitter thread. She said ending the 13-year conservatorship “has never been good enough for me” and that she wants her family — namely her father, ﻿James Spears﻿, to endure what she allegedly went through. “I don’t see how they get to walk away so easily and get away with what was done to me … the world has shown me and the world only that cruelty wins,” she added.

Jack Harlow is hosting his second annual No Place Like Home arena show in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, on December 18. Tickets for the event, held at the KFC Yum! Center, go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster.

