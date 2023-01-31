Music notes: BTS’ Jin, Meghan Trainor, Oliver Tree, Hayley Kiyoko, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and more

BTS‘ Jin won a military talent show and earned an extra vacation day for his group. All Kpop reports the show celebrated the Korean New Year, and Jin personally taught his group choreography. Jin recently finished basic training for his mandatory military service.

Meghan Trainor stars in Hulu’s new episode of How I Met Your Father, where she plays a pregnant lady who wants to give birth at home. While Meghan might not sing in this episode, she shows off how loud she can yell.

Oliver Tree will headline their first show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and will be joined by Tai Verdes for the June 20 gig. General ticket sales begin Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. MT on his website.

Hayley Kiyoko will launch her Panorama Tour on April 5, which will include stops in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom. It wraps June 2 in Silver Springs, Maryland. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, on her website.

Taylor Swift extended her record atop the Billboard Artist 100, snagging her 63rd week at #1. She held onto first place because “Anti-Hero” and “Lavender Haze” are still on the Hot 100, while her Midnights album kept its #2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Sam Smith subtly responded to the backlash over their “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” music video, which critics deemed inappropriate for children. Sam shared Instagram pictures of them posing in black heart nipple pasties and a video praising the “amazing, queer icons” in the video.

The Jonas Brothers got their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but Joe Jonas asked a question that had fans saying, “Too soon!” He asked what would happen if the band split up again, joking the star would be divided into thirds.

