Music notes: BTS, Sara Bareilles, Adam Lambert and more

BTS’ Junkook is giving back. According to South Korean outlets, the singer donated $750,000 to the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. His generous donation will help fund the medical expenses for kids who come from low-income households.

Meanwhile, his bandmate J-Hope showed off his new, shorter haircut on Instagram as he prepares to become the next member of BTS to begin his mandatory South Korean military service. Jin became the first member of the group to enlist back in December 2022.

A new film capturing the Waitress Broadway musical is making its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. Star and composer Sara Bareilles will be on hand to deliver a special performance following the world premiere of the film, Waitress, the Musical – Live on Broadway!

Adam Lambert and Jax are among the artists participating in an upcoming fundraiser to support drag performers amidst recent anti-LGBTQ legislation. The Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon is set to take place Sunday, May 7, and will be broadcast live at moment.co/dangerous.

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 86, featuring hits from 16 major artists, including SZA, Metro Boomin and Pink, comes out May 5. NOW That’s What I Call Proud, featuring hits from LGBTQ artists including Lil Nas X, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, goes on sale the same day.

