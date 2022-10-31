Music notes: BTS, Taylor Swift and Post Malone

﻿BTS﻿’ ﻿Jin﻿ announced he is postponing his Stationhead Listening Party, as well as the lyric video release of his new song “The Astronaut.” The news comes after over 150 people were killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea. The K-pop industry has called off multiple events as the nation mourns the tragedy.

Taylor Swift not only swept the top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100, all 20 songs off her Midnights album and its “3am Edition” have landed on the charts. This means Taylor has sent 188 songs onto the Hot 100 and is now the artist with the third-most charting songs. The cast of Glee is in second place, while Drake is the act to beat with 278 charting singles.

Taylor also reacted to sweeping the Hot 100’s top 10 and tweeted out on Monday, “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.”

It’s a girl! Post Malone helped a fan with a gender reveal at this show in Tulsa. The sweet moment was recorded by TikTok user @peachyp_, who claims their brother asked Post to sign one of his posters, which also had the gender reveal in a sealed envelope. Post’s expression was priceless as he opened the envelope and excitedly revealed to the crowd that they need to paint the nursery pink.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.