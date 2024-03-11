Music notes: Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Camila Cabello walked the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party after Sunday night’s Academy Awards, where she told Variety that she’s only focused on two things at the moment. “I’m really focused on music right now. And mingling, you know. And flirting … just flirting for flirting’s sake,” Camila said.

Speaking of the Vanity Fair after-party, two couples made their red carpet debuts at the event. Sabrina Carpenter attended with boyfriend Barry Keoghan, who wore a Sabrina-themed friendship bracelet to the party, a nod to her stint as the opening act on Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

Reneé Rapp debuted her new girlfriend Towa Bird at the same event. The pair posed on the red carpet together and were seen getting cozy as they enjoyed espresso martinis. Towa has opened for Reneé during her Snow Hard Feelings Tour.

Doja Cat deactivated her Instagram account on Saturday as part of a social media break. “hey i’m gonna deactivate because i’m not really feeling this anymore. you guys take care of yourselves,” Doja wrote on Instagram before she deactivated. “i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much. the way i’m spoken to on here and treated makes me have f***** up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.”

