Music notes: Charli XCX, Lizzo and more

Charli XCX has released “Von dutch,” the first single off her upcoming album, BRAT. The forthcoming sixth studio album will arrive sometime this summer. This lead single was released alongside a corresponding music video, in which Charli takes over an airport.

Despite claims she turned down an appearance in Jennifer Lopez‘s music film This is Me Now…: A Love Story, Lizzo says she was never invited to be part of the project. “Ain’t nobody told me nothing,” Lizzo said in a TikTok she posted on Wednesday. “Nobody asked me … J. Lo, I love you.”

It seems Taylor Swift started cheering for Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games long before anyone knew. Chiefs defense backs coach Dave Merritt said she was showing up privately at first in an interview on The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac podcast. “When she started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it,” Merritt said. “She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited that Travis was happy.”

Joe Jonas is continuing to get to know Stormi Bree. The rumored couple both posted their own videos from a boat ride in Sydney Harbour to their Instagram Stories on Thursday. While neither appear in each other’s posts, Joe did share a screenshot of his BeReal for the day, which featured a selfie with his brother Kevin Jonas.

