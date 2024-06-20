Music notes: Charli XCX, Lorde and more

Come and get this Polin. Bridgerton star Luke Newton showed off his sultry line-reading skills while guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy told Luke he could make anything sound romantic, before prompting him to read lyrics from Sabrina Carpenter‘s hit song “Espresso.” “Say you can’t sleep/ Baby, I know/ That’s that me/ Espresso,” Newton said while staring deeply into the camera as Bridgerton-inspired music played in the background.

Speaking of Sabrina, she will now headline Outside Lands festival after Tyler, the Creator announced Thursday he could no longer headline the event. It will be Sabrina’s first time playing the festival, and her first time headlining a major North American festival. She’ll take to the Land End Stage on Aug. 10 in San Francisco.

Charli XCX and Lorde are teaming up for Brat girl summer. The two pop stars are dropping a remix of Charli’s song “Girl, so confusing,” on Thursday at midnight. Charli teased the collaboration on a TikTok livestream, similarly to how she announced the deluxe version of her new album, Brat. The collaboration is significant, as “Girl, so confusing” is speculated to be about Lorde. “People say we’re alike/ They say we’ve got the same hair/ We talk about making music/ But I don’t know if it’s honest,” Charli sings on the track.

Jimin from BTS has released the track list for his upcoming second solo album, MUSE. The seven-track record features the songs “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude : Showtime,” “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco),” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” “Who” and “Closer Than This.” The album releases on July 19.

