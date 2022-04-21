      Weather Alert

Music notes: Charlie Puth, Pink, Taylor Swift and Psy

Apr 21, 2022 @ 6:00pm

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Charlie Puth channeled Risky Business in his latest Instagram post, opting to wear just blue boxer briefs, socks and a loosely buttoned shirt — similar attire to what Tom Cruise wore in the 1983 movie classic.  The “Light Switch” singer also threw in a thirst trap, sharing a photo of him just wearing those briefs. 

Got a Mork & Mindy lunchbox?  Pink is looking for one.  “When I was a kid I had a mork and mindy lunchbox with matching thermos,” she tweeted Thursday. “Anyone have one they wanna sell me?”  Soon after, she announced, “Thanks y’all! I knew I could count on you! Got it!”

﻿Taylor Swift﻿ will be honored by the GRAMMY museum in a new exhibit, called The Power of Women in Country Music, which honors the genre’s biggest stars.  Taylor will be featured alongside the likes of Dolly PartonShania Twain, and Maren Morris. The exhibit opens May 27 and runs through October.

PSY is teasing yet another song, this time called “Celeb,” featuring Bae Suzy from the K-pop group Miss A.  The “Gangnam Style” rapper shared a colorful, 20-second teaser of the video for the upbeat song, which shows him parodying the lavish lifestyles of the rich and the famous.  The track drops April 29 at 6 p.m. Korean time.

