Music notes: David Guetta, No Doubt and more

David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray are climbing the charts with their collab, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me.” The song hit number one on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. This gives David his 13th number one on the list, once again tying him with Calvin Harris.

No Doubt’s 1996 classic “Don’t Speak” is now part of YouTube’s Billion Views Club. The music video is one of less than 20 released in the 1990s to reach the milestone.

If you’re on Camila Cabello/Shawn Mendes relationship watch, a source is giving some scoop to Us Weekly. The insider says their feelings came “flooding back” when they reconnected after their 2021 split. “They’ve practically moved in with each other,” the source says. “They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together.”

