Music notes: Dean Lewis, Rita Ora and more

Dean Lewis‘ new track “Memories” has arrived. While he first teased it before the holidays back in December, the song from Dean’s upcoming third studio album is now available. “This song describes the breakdown of my relationship with my closest friend of 3 years,” Dean said in a statement. “As a songwriter, I feel like it is one of those songs that come along every couple of years … I felt like the chorus slowed down the world when I listened to it for the first time.”

We have our first look at Rita Ora on The Masked Singer, now that she’s taken over Nicole Scherzinger‘s place on the judges panel. In the new season 11 teaser trailer, host Nick Cannon welcomed Rita to The Masked Singer family. “I don’t know who you guys are, but I am so excited you’re here,” Rita tells a pair of contestants in the trailer.

And, in case you missed it, Kelly Clarkson said her recent weight loss came about after her doctors told her she was pre-diabetic. Kelly said this on her eponymous talk show on Monday while in conversation with Kevin James. “They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ And then I waited two years and then … I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it,’” Kelly said.

