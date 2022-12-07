Music notes: Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Whitney Houston, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and more

Demi Lovato reflected on their 2022 by sharing a TikTok reel of their biggest highlights of the year, which include releasing new album Holy Fvck, going on tour, getting a bunch of new tattoos and falling in love with partner Jutes.

Charlie Puth says he has a big announcement that he’s very excited to share, but we’ll have to wait to hear it. He posted a TikTok to cryptically tease what he says is major good news that he’ll share after Christmas.

RCA Records released a sneak peek of a rare recording of Whitney Houston‘s live performance of “Don’t Cry For Me.” RCA also teased a Sam Feldt remix of the track. Both songs will be featured on the I Wanna Dance With Somebody movie soundtrack, out December 16.

Harry Styles and Chris Pine put those “spit-gate” rumors to rest once and for all. Page Six reports the two were seen hugging it out in Brazil. It was rumored Harry spat on Chris during the screening of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

Ethan Slater, who played SpongeBob in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical, will play Boq in the movie adaptation of Wicked, which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Variety reports actor Jeff Goldblum is in talks to play the Wizard of Oz.

Which artists trended the most on Google this year? The company found Adam Levine and Kate Bush﻿ were among the artists who had high spikes in traffic. Top trending songs include Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero,” Kate’s “Running Up That Hill,” “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, and Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “What Else Can I Do” and “Surface Pressure.”

