Music notes: Doja Cat, Halsey, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift

Doja Cat‘s “Vegas” from the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis has been deemed ineligible for an Oscar, Variety reports. Apparently, because the song sampled Big Mama Thornton‘s 1952 hit “Hound Dog,” it cannot compete for Best Original Song. Oscar nominations come out January 24.

Halsey has teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to unveil the release date of Diablo IV. Halsey performed their song “Lilith” at The Game Awards and hinted this is just the beginning. “A lot of exciting things coming for Halsey fans, Diablo fans and the crossover; waiting for Lilith’s embrace,” they teased in a statement.

Harry Styles has a cheeky new tattoo to celebrate his Brazilian fans — on his upper left thigh. He showed off his new ink on Instagram by unbuttoning his pants and posing in his undies.

Speaking of Harry, he was named among Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainers of the Year. His feature was penned by actor Nick Kroll﻿, who co-starred with him in ﻿Don’t Worry Darling﻿. “There wasn’t a day where he didn’t show up on set with coffee or donuts or extra vitamin C packets for people. He was always providing for people in a very nice way,” Kroll revealed.

Coincidentally, Sadie Sink was also named among EW‘s list, with Taylor Swift writing an op-ed for her. Swift revealed the argument scene in her “All Too Well” music video was from a rehearsal. “Sadie lit up that kitchen fight with ad-libbed lines, improvised twists and turns, and all with riveting nuance. The rehearsal is what ended up in the film, a one-shot battle that I didn’t have the nerve to cut down in the edit,” said Taylor.

