Music notes: Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI and more

Doja Cat is getting her own Funko Pop! figure. The new limited-edition Pop!, which commemorates Doja’s headlining Coachella set, is available for preorder starting Monday, April 15. The collectible features the singer in one of her looks from her performance during weekend one of the festival.

The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae appear to be making things official. During his Sunday show in Dublin, LAROI referred to Tate as his “girlfriend.” “I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame,” he told the crowd. Fan video captured Tate watching the show from backstage.

Spotify is unveiling The Tortured Poets Department library installation on Tuesday, an open-air activation in honor of Taylor Swift’s upcoming new album. “Paging all Tortured Poets: Join us at The Grove in L.A. starting tomorrow to celebrate Taylor Swift’s newest era, arriving 4/19,” Spotify’s account wrote Monday. The experience – which runs through Thursday – will include a poetry library with “visual surprises” for fans. Those who can’t attend in person can follow along on Spotify’s socials.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stepped out for a glamorous date night over the weekend. The couple attended the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, which celebrates achievements in math and science, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Katy shared several images with Bloom from the night on her Instagram, captioning her post, “y = mx + b … mom and dad @ the #breakthroughawards.”

