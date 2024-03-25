Music notes: Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Jennifer Lopez recently took time to visit the Great White Way with one of her twins, Emme. The duo watched the Broadway revival cast of Merrily We Roll Along perform on Sunday. In a carousel posted to Instagram, Jennifer shared pictures from the experience, including the production’s sign all lit up and a photo of Emme smiling with the show’s lead actor, Jonathan Groff. “A Merry Sunday,” Jennifer captioned the post.

Mariah Carey has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame award, which honors her as one of the most streamed artists in the organization’s history. “She is an accomplished artist who has reached cultural icon status and that is reflected in the data,” Michael Huppe, president and CEO of SoundExchange, said.

Dua Lipa is going back home for a special show. “HOMETOWN !! so excited to announce I’ll be doing a show at The Royal Albert Hall on October 17th this year,” Dua wrote on Instagram. “this is such a special iconic venue and I can’t wait to share these songs live with you.” Those in the U.K. and Ireland who have preordered her new album, Radical Optimism, will get early access to buy tickets through a presale.

Sabrina Carpenter is not only lighter than a feather — she’s also celebrating her first #1 on top 40 for her single “Feather.” After the track floated to the top, Sabrina took to Instagram to thank her fans for the accomplishment. “feather is my first #1 at pop radio,” Sabrina wrote on Instagram. “!!!!!!!!! thank you to everyone at radio for supporting this record.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.