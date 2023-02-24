Music notes: Ellie Goulding, Jessie J, Katy Perry and ‘American Idol’

Ellie Goulding said she was traumatized by the rumors she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan after people suggested Ed wrote “Don’t” about her. Daily Mail posted her interview with YOU Magazine, in which she says the backlash “caused me a lot of trauma … I was made to feel like a terrible person and I really struggled with that because I know I’m not.” She added she never dated Ed and the backlash triggered her five-year hiatus from music.

﻿Jessie J﻿ has strayed from her vegan diet to satisfy her pregnancy cravings. She revealed on an expired Instagram Story she is “giving her body what it craves” when eating at London’s Joyces Jerk Joint Caribbean restaurant. Jessie added she is a vegan “most of my days.”

Katy Perry gives Luke Bryan a mullet makeover in the upcoming episode of American Idol. E! News reports Katy headbangs so hard to contestant Madison‘s rock audition that she loses her hair extensions. Luke puts them on, which gives him a mullet. The episode airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Speaking of American Idol, the show will air a “special episode” after the Academy Awards on March 12. Airtime is set for 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

