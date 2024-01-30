Music notes: Gwen Stefani, Madonna and more

Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette will headline the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. Set along the Mississippi River, more than 20 artists will take the stage at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul on July 19 and July 20. Presale tickets will be available on February 2 at 10 a.m. CT, which you can sign up for at MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com. The general sale will drop the same day at 11 a.m. CT.

Madonna was joined by superfan Kelly Ripa onstage during Monday’s Celebration tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kelly was invited to guest judge the “Vogue” ballroom portion of the concert alongside Madonna, where they gave a perfect score to all of the dancers.

Practice makes purr-fect … right? Ed Sheeran went back to the cat café he visited in 2014 to re-serenade the same cats. He posted a video to Instagram comparing the two trips. “Trying to win over the same kitties that ran away from me in 2014, same results,” he captioned the post. “It was not more successful than my last visit, no,” Ed said in the video.

Michelle Williams has been nominated for an Audie Award for narrating Britney Spears‘ memoir, The Woman in Me. She’s up for Best Non-Fiction Narrator at the awards ceremony, which recognizes distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. The winners will be announced at the Audie Awards Gala on March 4 in Los Angeles.

